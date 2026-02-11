iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max leaked: Know price, specifications, upgrades in chip, battery

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max may launch in 2026 with a similar starting price as the previous model, despite major upgrades. The new phones are expected to feature a faster A20 Pro chip, bigger battery, improved cameras and minor design changes.

The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have started to appear online, giving fans an early look at what Apple may offer in its 2026 flagship lineup. It was predicted by analysts and supply chain analysts that Apple would peg the entry price for the new devices somewhere in the range of the current iPhone 13 Pro models, despite the key upgrades like a speedier chip and a larger battery.

Price may stay similar to before:

Apple maintains its efforts to control expenses through supplier partnerships even though memory and component prices continue to rise. The tech analyst research notes indicate that Apple plans to set the initial price of the iPhone 18 Pro series at a level which matches the current iPhone 17 Pro starting price in main international markets.

New A20 pro chip for better performance:

The A20 Pro chip stands as the most significant expected upgrade for the system. The new processor uses a 2-nanometer manufacturing process, according to current beliefs, which will result in both enhanced performance and superior energy efficiency. The system achieves better application performance through smoother operation and improved gaming capabilities while extending battery life through enhanced power management.

Also read: From Salman Khan to Sonu Sood: Bollywood stars rescue Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore debt case

Bigger battery for longer use:

iPhone 18 Pro Max will have an increased battery capacity, which will exceed that of its previous model. The efficient A20 Pro chip delivers improved battery performance, which allows the phone to operate for extended periods between charges.

The evidence points to Apple introducing camera enhancements beyond the chip and battery, which will include better telephoto systems and a potential variable aperture function that improves photo quality. The leaks reveal design changes which include a reduced size of Dynamic Island and modifications to the display design, although the basic appearance of the product will remain unchanged.