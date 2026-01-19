FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video

A leaked video reveals possible iPhone 18 Pro design changes, new colour options, camera upgrades, and feature updates ahead of Apple’s expected launch.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 01:55 PM IST

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video
Apple’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro, has once again in the headlines after a leaked video surfaced, hinting at possible design updates and new colour options. Although Apple has not shared any official details, the latest leak offers an early look at what users might expect from the next-generation iPhone, while keeping the familiar Pro-style design largely intact.

Leaked video offers early design preview

The leaked video, shared by Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser, shows unofficial renders of the iPhone 18 Pro from different angles. According to the report, the information is based on sources connected to Apple’s supply chain.

One noticeable change suggested in the video is the rear panel design. Apple may drop the dual-tone back finish seen on the iPhone 17 Pro models and replace it with a single, uniform finish. Apart from this, the phone’s overall shape, button placement, and triple-camera layout appear similar to the current Pro models.

New colour options are under testing

Another major talking point from the leak is the possible addition of new colours. Apple is reportedly testing shades such as burgundy, brown, and purple for a future release. These colours may join other options that have appeared in earlier leaks, including silver, blue, and orange.

Camera placement and feature changes

The video also hints at changes on the front of the device. The selfie camera could move to the top-left corner of the display, while Face ID components may be placed under the screen.

In terms of features, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to include a camera system with a variable aperture, which could improve photography in different lighting conditions. The Camera Control button may also be refined for easier use. Additionally, the leak mentions support for 5G satellite connectivity, which could help users stay connected in areas with limited network coverage.

Expected launch timeline

If Apple follows a revised launch schedule, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone could debut in September. The standard iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air model may arrive later.

