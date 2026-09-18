iPhone 18 Pro Craze In India: Buyer chooses phone over Japan trip; Delhi man sells gold

iPhone 18 Pro sale started in India at Rs 1.64 lakh. Delhi buyers queued since early morning, with one skipping a Japan trip and another selling gold to buy it.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max went on sale in India on September 18, 2026. Buyers queued for hours outside Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida, with some waiting since 1 am. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB and goes up to Rs 3,14,900 for 2TB. The Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 and goes up to Rs 3,29,900 for 2TB.

'There's no price for passion'

Customers gathered at Apple Saket in Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall, with one buyer rejecting comparisons between spending on local purchases and foreign trips like Japan. "A lot of people are saying, ' You could have gone on a foreign trip instead. You could have gone to Japan. This is stupidity. Look, this is stupidity. You can do everything in life. A foreign trip is a different kind of trip, and this is a passion. There's no price for a passion, brother," he said. Many consider the annual iPhone upgrade a ritual, akin to a festival, with many first-day buyers pre-booking on September 12.

Sold gold to gift wife, travelled from Punjab for fiancée

At the Apple Store in DLF Mall of India, Noida, which opened at 8 am, a Delhi man at the front of the queue said he was buying for his wife. "Main ye wife ke liye lene aaya hun," he said. His wife wanted the Burgundy colour and is not currently an iPhone user. He said, "Aaj paisa hai, pehle nahi tha, aage hoga nahi hoga, bas aaj main jee rahe hai." He added, "Gold bechke hi toh ye lene aaye hai."

Gurdita Singh travelled from Punjab to Noida at 6 am with a friend to purchase an iPhone 18 Pro for his fiancée and an iPhone 18 Pro Max for himself, spending over Rs 3.5 lakh on both devices. A couple who bought two iPhone 18 Pro phones said, "The price has increased, but iPhone lovers will pay." They plan to buy the iPhone Duo through a friend in Hong Kong in October.

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iPhone 18 Pro price and sale in India

The price of the iPhone 18 Pro ranges from Rs 1,64,900 for 256GB to Rs 3,14,900 for 2TB. The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900 and goes up to Rs 3,29,900 for 2TB. On the first day, only those who had made reservations could purchase. One customer remarked, "Hume pata nahi tha, ab dekhte hai paise denge ghusne ke liye." Those who did not have pre-orders were forced to wait.