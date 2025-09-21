iPhone 17 series now on quick delivery: Know how Blinkit, Flipkart Minutes, BigBasket and other platforms bring Apple’s latest iphone at your doorstep

Alongside the new iPhones, customers also showed strong interest in the latest Apple Watch and AirPods. To ease the rush, Apple’s new products are also being made available through quick-commerce platforms, offering near-instant home delivery in select cities.

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 17 series went on sale in India on September 19, drawing large crowds at stores across the country. Long queues were reported outside Apple’s flagship outlets, with the biggest rush seen at the Bandra Kurla Complex store in Mumbai and the Saket Citywalk Mall in Delhi.

Alongside the new iPhones, customers also showed strong interest in the latest Apple Watch and AirPods. To ease the rush, Apple’s new products are also being made available through quick-commerce platforms, offering near-instant home delivery in select cities.

Quick-Commerce Platforms Selling iPhone 17

• Blinkit: Listed the iPhone 17 (256GB) at Rs 82,900. Availability depends on location and stocks are expected to sell out quickly.

• Flipkart Minutes: Added the iPhone 17 series to its fast delivery service, alongside the iPhone 16 range.

• Instamart: Offering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air at launch prices with additional app-based discounts and bank offers.

• BigBasket: Announced delivery of the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air in select regions, subject to stock availability.

iPhone 17 Series Prices in India

• iPhone 17: Rs 82,900 (256GB), Rs 1,02,900 (512GB)

• iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900 (256GB), Rs 1,39,900 (512GB), Rs 1,59,900 (1TB)

• iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900 (256GB), Rs 1,54,900 (512GB), Rs 1,74,900 (1TB)

• iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900 (256GB), Rs 1,69,900 (512GB), Rs 1,89,900 (1TB), Rs 2,29,900 (2TB)

The iPhone 17 launch highlights India’s growing importance as a major market for Apple, with both in-store excitement and rapid delivery options driving early sales.