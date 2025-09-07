iPhone 17 series design leaked by case maker, includes 17 Air, Pro and Pro Max

Ontario-based cover maker dBrand has posted phone covers for all four of its models.

Apple's jaw-dropping iPhone event is just around the corner. As the launch date nears, iPhone 17 series leaks are piling up. A popular phone cover maker has released a list of its case designs for the entire series.

iPhone 17 series case leaked

Ontario-based cover maker dBrand has posted phone covers for all four of its models. The listings include covers and skins for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The company also shared a post on X, showing the designs.

There have been several leaks of the iPhone 17 series in the last few weeks. The dbrand listing also shows the iPhone 17 looking very similar to the iPhone 16.

The listing shows the design of the alleged iPhone 17 Air. The phone on the website is seen to have a single camera module that stretches across the entire width of the device.

The iPhone 17 Pro can be seen with an updated camera module. The triple camera setup has become larger, with the flash shifted to the right. The phone can also see a new position of the Apple logo.

According to rumours, the camera module in both Pro models will be made of aluminium, while the lower half of the body will be made of glass. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will also have a similar design.

Users can buy these cases even before the official announcement of the models.

iPhone 17 series will get a RAM upgrade

Apple never reveals the RAM of any iPhone model. However, tech experts often bring out these figures. The iPhone 16 series had 8GB of RAM across the range, including the Pro models. But this year, that is going to change.

According to the latest estimate from TrendForce, the 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will see a RAM increase. It is expected that this time all three devices will come with 12GB of RAM. However, the 17 Pro Max will continue to feature 8GB of RAM.

This brings the iPhone 17 series on par with other flagship lineups. The Samsung S25 series starts with 12GB of RAM. However, Apple is known to optimise its devices better than its Android rivals, even with less RAM.

Also read: Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2025 to begin on September 23: Massive discounts on iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 and More