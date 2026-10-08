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iPhone 17 Pro On Sale: How to get Apple's Rs 1.34 lakh phone for just Rs 57,000? Check details

iPhone 17 Pro is available at a much lower effective price during festive sales by combining exchange, bank offers and checking how the price drops from Rs 1.34 lakh.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 03:46 PM IST

iPhone 17 Pro On Sale: How to get Apple's Rs 1.34 lakh phone for just Rs 57,000? Check details
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TRENDING NOW

The iPhone 17 Pro has a base price of Rs 1,34,900 in India, regarded as expensive for many. During festive sales, consumers may acquire it for around Rs 57,000 to Rs 70,000 by leveraging offers like exchange value, bonuses, and bank cashback, with the final cost influenced by the traded phone's condition and model, as well as the retailer chosen.

How to get maximum discount on iPhone 17 Pro

The highest savings are achieved by exchanging an old smartphone, with value influenced by brand, model, age, storage, and condition. Retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, and Flipkart offer Rs 44,500 to Rs 55,000 for eligible premium phones. Devices like the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 in good condition fetch higher exchange values compared to older Android models.

Retailers provide an additional exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 during sales, applicable for a limited time and select models. Customers can further save with bank offers, which typically include instant discounts or cashback of Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on credit and debit cards, as well as no-cost EMI options. It is advisable to verify eligible cards before making a payment.

Also read: Chennai Shocker: Car plunges into 10-foot Sinkhole near tidel park; Watch Video

Where to find the best deals

These offers are available both online and offline. Reliance Digital frequently offers the best combined deal with high exchange value plus bonus and bank discount. Croma also runs similar stacked offers during festive sales. Flipkart offers exchange and bank discounts during its Big Billion Days sale. Prices and offers are constantly changing, so before making a purchase, compare prices across Reliance Digital, Croma, and Flipkart. The total amount you pay will depend entirely on the model and condition of your old phone.

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