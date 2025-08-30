iPhone 17 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Price, specs, design, performance and more

With iPhone 17 Pro Max launching soon, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may get a big price drop. But is it worth buying an older model? Here’s a quick comparison of price, design, camera, and battery to help you decide.

With the iPhone 17 Pro Max launch just around the corner, many buyers are eyeing the price drop of older models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, launched in 2023, is now available under Rs 1 lakh, but is it worth it over the latest flagship? Here's a detailed comparison.

Price in India: iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max launched at Rs 1,44,990 for the 256GB variant but is now available for under Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart. With the iPhone 17 Pro Max release, further discounts are expected. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, is likely to start at Rs 1,64,000, making it the costlier choice.

Design and display upgrades

The iPhone 15 Pro Max brought a titanium frame and the Action Button. It’s sleek at 8.2mm and weighs 221g. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to switch to an aluminium frame, be thicker at 8.75mm, and introduce a new Camera Capture button.

Display-wise, the 15 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2000 nits brightness. The 17 Pro Max may offer a larger 6.9-inch display with 3000 nits brightness, maintaining the same refresh rate.

Camera enhancements

The iPhone 15 Pro Max includes a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely come with a 48MP telephoto lens offering up to 8x zoom for better detail and range.

Performance and battery boost

Powered by the A17 Pro chip and 8GB RAM, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no different. However, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature the A19 Pro chipset with 12GB RAM for faster processing and better AI performance. Battery life may also get a boost from 4441mAh to around 5000mAh.





