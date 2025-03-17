According to leaks, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature a new aluminium frame, a redesigned camera bump, and an advanced anti-reflective display.

Apple's iPhone 17 series, expected to debut in September 2025, is already generating speculation about major hardware and design upgrades. According to reports, Apple is improving its display technology, changing its materials, and releasing a new model.

It is expected that Apple to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with a new model, tentatively called the iPhone 17 Air. According to the media reports, this device will emphasise a lighter and slimmer form, taking cues from Apple's iPad Air and MacBook Air branding. By marketing the Air model as a portable alternative for the normal iPhone 17, the move would further distinguish the lineup.

Apple's next-generation A19 Pro chip, which is constructed using a 3-nanometer process for increased speed and efficiency, is probably going to power the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Additionally, RAM is being increased; the Pro Max variant is said to include 12GB of RAM, up from the iPhone 16 Pro's 8GB.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max's camera system may be one of its greatest features. Rumour has it that Apple will raise the Telephoto lens to 48MP, matching the resolution of the Wide and Ultra Wide sensors. Furthermore, a motorised aperture on the main wide lens would enable users to modify light intake for improved low-light shooting. It is also anticipated that the front-facing camera would significantly increase to 24MP.

According to reports, Apple is testing a 7.5W reverse wireless charging capability that would allow customers to utilise the iPhone's battery to charge AirPods or an Apple Watch. It is anticipated that wired charging rates will stay around 35W, though.

iPhone 17 Pro Max expected Price in India, USA, Dubai

Although prices are yet to be confirmed, based on past trends, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may start at $1,199 in the United States and Rs 1,44,900 in India. It is exp that prices in Dubai would be approximately AED 4,299.

iPhone 17 Pro Max expected launch date

Between September 11 and 13, 2025, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Pro Max