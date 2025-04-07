The iPhone 17 Pro could see several changes in its design compared to its predecessor, according to media reports. The phone is expected to feature a dual-tone back with a mix of glass and aluminum along with a rectangular camera module.

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 Pro is all set to be rolled out later this year. The launch of a new Apple device is nothing of an event for its loyal users. Hence, they are excitedly looking to find all possible details about the new product, including its expected design, specifications, tentative launch date, and price tag. Here's all we know so far.

Design and specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro could see several changes in its design compared to its predecessor, according to media reports. The phone is expected to feature a dual-tone back with a mix of glass and aluminum along with a rectangular camera module. The upcoming iPhone will also likely come with a camera upgrade -- leaks suggest it will feature a 48 megapixel camera with a 3.5X optical zoom.

However, some reports claim that there will be minimal changes in the design and camera module of the iPhone 17 Pro.

Rumous are also doing the rounds that the iPhone 17 Pro could have an A19 Pro chip, which is expected to enhance its performance while integrating Artificial Intelligent (AI) features. Besides, some leakers have speculated the phone to feature 8K video recording -- a major upgrade from the 4K video recording limit on current models.

Expected price and launch date

As expected, the iPhone 17 Pro will come with a hefty price tag.

Apple may launch the device at approximately Rs 1,39,999 in India and USD 2,099 in the United States. This will make the forthcoming iPhone one of the most expensive ever.

The phone is expected to be launched at an Apple event in September.

Three other variants are expected to be rolled out -- iPhone 17 (standard model), iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.