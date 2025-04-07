TECHNOLOGY
The iPhone 17 Pro could see several changes in its design compared to its predecessor, according to media reports. The phone is expected to feature a dual-tone back with a mix of glass and aluminum along with a rectangular camera module.
Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 Pro is all set to be rolled out later this year. The launch of a new Apple device is nothing of an event for its loyal users. Hence, they are excitedly looking to find all possible details about the new product, including its expected design, specifications, tentative launch date, and price tag. Here's all we know so far.
Design and specifications
The iPhone 17 Pro could see several changes in its design compared to its predecessor, according to media reports. The phone is expected to feature a dual-tone back with a mix of glass and aluminum along with a rectangular camera module. The upcoming iPhone will also likely come with a camera upgrade -- leaks suggest it will feature a 48 megapixel camera with a 3.5X optical zoom.
However, some reports claim that there will be minimal changes in the design and camera module of the iPhone 17 Pro.
Rumous are also doing the rounds that the iPhone 17 Pro could have an A19 Pro chip, which is expected to enhance its performance while integrating Artificial Intelligent (AI) features. Besides, some leakers have speculated the phone to feature 8K video recording -- a major upgrade from the 4K video recording limit on current models.
Expected price and launch date
As expected, the iPhone 17 Pro will come with a hefty price tag.
Apple may launch the device at approximately Rs 1,39,999 in India and USD 2,099 in the United States. This will make the forthcoming iPhone one of the most expensive ever.
The phone is expected to be launched at an Apple event in September.
Three other variants are expected to be rolled out -- iPhone 17 (standard model), iPhone 17 Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Hrithik Roshan's youthful look at 50 sets the US internet on fire, Americans ask 'who is he?'
From Harshad Mehta scam to Black Monday: FIVE most devastating stock market crashes that crippled BSE, NSE
Apple iPhone 17 Pro leaks: Expected design, specifications, launch date, and price in India; here's all you need to know
IRCTC Nepal Tour Package: Explore the beauty of Nepal for 6 days, 5 nights at just Rs...; check dates, itinerary and more
This topline hotel, UNESCO Heritage Site, is India’s most expensive wedding venue, hosted big Bollywood and Hollywood marriages, it is in…
Kiara Advani set to make her Met Gala debut this year in New York, details inside
Gautam Adani's BIG move, invests Rs 170 crore in ultra-exclusive property, it is located in...
Horror in Varanasi: Class 12 student drugged, held captive for 7 days, raped by 23 men
'Punished like dogs': Video of employees crawling on knees, licking floors goes viral, internet strongly reacts
New passport rule: You can now change your name in passport or add spouse's name without marriage certificate; here's how
LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50, new rates to be effective from...
Deepika Padukone to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand in King, will play Suhana Khan's mother: Report
Centre hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre, will it impact retail prices? Know here
Rippling co-founder Prasanna Sankar accused of seeking escorts, pushing open marriage; wife reveals new details
World’s most expensive watch costs Rs 4780000000, it has 110 carats of multi-coloured diamonds, called The Hallucination, it’s designed by…
Viral video: Dangerous high tides sweep off woman into deep sea while shooting reel
Meet Gujarat Titans star player Washington Sundar, whose impressive knock against SRH led his team to victory; know about his career, net worth, girlfriend and more
Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar rakes up Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week debate, shares thoughts on parenting after watching Adolescence: 'If you want to...'
Ayushmann Khurrana reacts after Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer relapsed after 7 years
Stock Market Bloodbath: Tariffs turmoil, trade tumult, loss of trillions- Is Donald Trump steering world toward recession?
Trade Wars and Tariffs: How India weathers the global storm
IIT-JEE topper Rajit Gupta, who scored 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 January session, shares KEY tip for cracking exam: 'I remain...'
Pakistan's most expensive house is no match for Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, has private theatre, Versace napkins, gold spoons, is worth Rs...
VIRAL VIDEO: 20-Year-old student collapses on stage during farewell speech because...
Viral video: Man pulls Sreeleela into crowd during film shoot with Kartik Aaryan, shocking clip leaves fans angry
Meet actress who graduated from Oxford, worked with top stars, was later jailed for 5 years due to…
BLACK Monday! Carnage at Dalal Street, BSE opens 3,000 points lower, NSE down 1,146 points, widespread bloodbath
Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira's goes to Dhirubhai Ambani International School, her school fees is Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result April 7 Monday LIVE: DEAR Dwarka MORNING lucky draw TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM; Rs 1 crore first prize
Urvashi Rautela reacts after trolls compare her to Nora Fatehi: 'I'm not easily...'
Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap diagnosed with breast cancer again, says 'round 2 for me...'
'Orange Monday' memes go viral as global markets crash: What is it and why Donald Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs have raised panic?
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE: Win Win W 816 Monday for April 7, 2025 DECLARED; first prize Rs 75 lakh
Kunal Kamra takes big step against Mumbai Police FIR; HC hearing scheduled
Weather Update: Yellow alert for Delhi as heatwave grips North India, check latest IMD forecast
Big update on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Travel time between Gurugram and Vadodara to reduce by 10 hours as this tunnel nears completion
Is Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 15,000 Crore Antilla built on a Waqf Property?
Meet Bollywood actress who was allegedly involved in terrorism, suddenly disappeared, was found buried with…
Gautam Adani, Anil Agarwal's Vedanta, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali among 26 firms interested in buying this company, reason is...
MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this school, know amenities, area, fees is Rs..., not Dhirubhai Ambani International School
Viral Video: SRH owner Kavya Maran loses her cool after Abhishek Sharma's flop show against GT match in IPL 2025; watch
Bloodbath on Dalal Street as investors lose Rs 19 lakh crore within minutes, Sensex falls 3000 points, Nifty below 22000
Saffron flag hoisted atop Dargah in Prayagraj, then this happened
Meet world's richest woman ever, way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, made history by becoming..., her immense wealth was...
This penthouse atop world's skinniest skyscraper is now for sale, being sold for Rs..., is located in...
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan gets angry after woman taps her shoulder, asks for photo at Manoj Kumar's prayer meet
Gujarat Titans all-rounder Washington Sundar recreates famous Gabba six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, social media says, 'well played'
World Health Day 2025: History, theme, significance and more
Biohacker Bryan Johnson’s Rs 17 crore anti-aging experiment fails, reveals he made himself older by mistake
Fake cardiologist operates on heart patients, kills seven, then this happened...
IndiGo crew accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh gold chain from 5-year-old child on board, here's what happened next
Isha Ambani sold Beverly Hills house to Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez, it has 12 bedrooms, spa, saloon, gym, priced at Rs...
Burqa City vs Laapataa Ladies originality battle: Director Fabrice Bracq says he is surprised and shocked
'Massive financial deficits with China, EU can only be cured with tariffs': Donald Trump
Viral video: Jasleen Royal breaks down after being slammed for her performance at Coldplay concert
iPhone to cost 50% more than MacBook after Donald Trump's tariffs? Report claims...
'I will give you interview, but give me food': Meet 'king of B-grade films' who had no money, then became star, worked in 6 shifts, did 18 films together
Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch MI vs RCB match 20 live on TV, online?
MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Earth’s axis tilted by 31.5 inches due to THIS reason, India among top contributors to shocking global shift
'You're not a part of CID, you're CID': Netizens' emotional response to ACP Pradyuman's exit from show after 27 years
New Noida Update: To expedite development, DM of THIS district set to join Noida Authority Board; check details
Meet second woman who is a Muslim to crack UPSC and become IAS, who first studied law, her family includes IPS, IAS, IRS, her AIR was...
Pulkit Samrat starts dubbing for Suswagatam Khushamadeed, drops photo from dubbing studio
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Indian Idol 15 winner announced, Manasi Ghosh wins trophy, gets Rs 25 lakh and a car
Meet IAS officer, who lost her father at young age; her passion impressed Vikas Divyakirti, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet Manasi Ghosh, Indian Idol 15 winner, who gets Rs 25 lakh cash prize, brand new car and more
BSNL set to launch 5G services in THIS city, allocated Rs 61,000 crores 5G spectrum from government
Amid separation rumours, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja wants to be 'financially independent', reveals praying for...
THIS big fat Indian wedding cost around Rs 500 crore, reception held at castle, venue was...
IPL 2025: Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral again as Sunrisers Hyderabad fail to perform in GT vs SRH match, WATCH
ACP Pradyuman dies in CID, he is being replaced by ACP Ayushman, guess who is playing the role
Viral video: Old man selling dates on road remembers late wife in the most emotional way
Viral video: Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi temple witnesses 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami, WATCH
Viral video: Virat Kohli imitates John Cena's iconic 'you can't see me' gesture, dances with Tim David
MS Dhoni's podcast with Raj Shamani: CSK star explains his relationship with father Pan Singh Dhoni, says 'darr bahut...'
Meet Tamanna Katoch, the model who caught everyone's eye behind Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Raymond boss Gautam Singhania, Nawaz Modi reunite at JK House? Here's what we know so far
Extra expensive Indian wedding worth Rs 210 crore featured Bruno Mars' concert, black limos, it was of..., venue was...
Mukesh Ambani calls daughter Isha Ambani 'boss in office' as she wins this award
ISSF World Cup 2025 Buenos Aires: Esha Singh wins silver medal in 25m pistol event, Manu Bhaker finishes...
MS Dhoni podcast with Raj Shamani: Legendary player names his dream trio, no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma mentioned
CSK legend MS Dhoni breaks silence on IPL retirement, addresses rumours in latest podcast
Salman Khan flaunts his new watch worth more than a Mumbai sea-facing flat, it costs Rs...
Priyanka Chopra bags Allu Arjun's next with Jawan's director Atlee? Insider says 'she has...'
IPL 2025 Updated Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap lists after Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by 50 runs
Viral video: Man's sweet rebuke to his grandfather for eating junk food is melting netizens!
Bill Gates’ 22-year-old daughter Phoebe recalls parents’ reaction to her fashion venture: 'are you sure....'
'Sign letters in English, what about Tamil pride?': PM Modi's fierce attack at Stalin government in Tamil Nadu
Shark Tank judge Aman Gupta reacts to Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Indian startups: 'We need to...'
Why there is no double-header today in IPL 2025 despite being Sunday?
CBSE Board Result 2025: CBSE 12th board exams are over, but when will results be out?
Noida news: Five new cities to be built around Jewar airport; details inside
IPL 2025: MS Dhoni shares batting secrets with Ashutosh Sharma after CSK vs DC clash - Watch
Nita Ambani keeps it simple in rani pink bandhani suit to celebrate Ram Navami
Private schools in trouble as Delhi govt targets unfair fee hikes, parents' complaints spark...
Man in Taiwan steals ex-girlfriend's father's ashes, uses it to force her to get back together
Meet Rinshul Chandra, who has stepped down from Deepinder Goyal's Zomato from key position to pursue...