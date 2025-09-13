Add DNA as a Preferred Source
TECHNOLOGY

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...

The e-commerce website has revealed the deals available on many phones, including the iPhone 16, on the macro page of its Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 11:03 PM IST

With the launch of iPhone 17, Apple has cut the price of its old model, the iPhone 16, by Rs 10,000. Launched at an initial price of Rs 79,900, the iPhone 16 is now available starting at Rs 69,900. The iPhone will be available at an even lower price in the Big Billion Days Sale starting on 23 September on Flipkart. Flipkart has started revealing the deals of this festival sale.

Offer on iPhone 16 

The e-commerce website has revealed the deals available on many phones, including the iPhone 16, on the macro page of its Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This iPhone from Apple will be available at the lowest price ever. According to the Flipkart listing, the iPhone 16 can be purchased at an initial price of Rs 51,999 in the upcoming sale. There has been a big cut of up to Rs 28,000 in the price of the phone.

However, the price of the iPhone 16 on Flipkart includes bank offers. The terms and conditions are written along with the price of the phone on the e-commerce website. This includes additional bank offers, exchange offers, etc. iPhone buyers will get this offer on select bank credit or debit cards.

iPhone 16 was launched in an initial variant of 128GB. At the same time, this year Apple has introduced all its models with an initial variant of 256GB. The 256GB and 512GB variants of iPhone 16 were launched at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,90,0, respectively. Now both the models are available for Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively.

Features of iPhone 16

The features of iPhone 16 include a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, dynamic island, A18 Bionic chip and a powerful processor that supports Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16 comes with a 48MP main and 12MP secondary camera and a 12MP camera for selfies and video calling. It has been given a dedicated camera capture button along with the action. Users will not have to touch the screen to click the photo.

Also read: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro max, iPhone Air generate buzz in India, record all time high pre-orders due to...

 

