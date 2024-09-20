iPhone 16 series sale starts today: Here's how you can get your phone delivered within 15 minutes!

The sale of iPhone 16 variants is starting today. However, you do not have to wait in long queues to get your phone. Here's how

As the sale of the iPhone 16 series is starting today, people are seen rushing to the Apple stores based in Delhi and Mumbai and waiting in long queues to purchase the newly launched mobile phones. However, you do not have to wait in long queues to get your iPhone.

You can order it on quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit and BB Now, and interestingly it will be delivered to your doorstep within 15 minutes.

Albinder Dhindsa, the co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, took to his social media handle on Friday that the company will deliver the iPhone 16 in Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru on the very launch day.

Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes!



We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) — on launch day!



P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with… pic.twitter.com/2odeJPn11k September 20, 2024

"Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes! We've partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) -- on launch day! P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with select credit cards and EMI options are available too," said Dhindsa in a post on 'X'.

Moreover, the Blinkit CEO also stated that the company has so far delivered over 250 iPhones today.

"We started delivering iPhones at 8 AM - and we're going to cross the 300 mark in a couple of minutes Today is going to be one crazy day!" he said in a post on 'X'.

Apple launched the new variants of the iPhone 16 during the second week of September. However, the sale of the phones is starting today, i.e., September 20. The price of the base variant of the iPhone 16 with 128 GB memory is Rs 79,900 and that of the iPhone 16 Pro Max with memory of 1TB is Rs 1,84,900.

Moreover, in order to ensure timely deliveries, Apple has optimized its network of micro-fulfilment centres, positioning stock in strategic locations across major cities. The service will intially be available in a few select cities, with plans to expand further in coming months.

With inputs from ANI.