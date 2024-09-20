Twitter
Technology

iPhone 16 series sale starts today: Check price in India, bank offers, cashbacks, offers and more

This discount is applied directly toward the purchase of a new iPhone 16, and the entire process can be completed online.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

iPhone 16 series sale starts today: Check price in India, bank offers, cashbacks, offers and more
Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, launched earlier this month at the It’s Glowtime event, is officially available for purchase starting today, September 20. The new series includes four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus. Here's a detailed look at the pricing, bank offers, and additional benefits associated with the new iPhone 16 lineup in India.

Pricing in India

The iPhone 16 series is available in various storage options:

iPhone 16: Prices start at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant and go up to Rs 89,900 for the 256GB model. The iPhone 16 Plus is priced starting at Rs 89,900 for the 128GB variant, with higher prices for larger storage options: Rs 99,900 for 256GB and Rs 1,19,900 for 512GB.

iPhone 16 Pro: This model starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant, and prices increase with storage size—Rs 1,29,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,69,900 for the 1TB option.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: The starting price is Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB model, with higher prices for 512GB at Rs 1,64,900 and 1TB at Rs 1,84,900.

Bank Offers and Cashbacks

Buyers can benefit from instant discounts of up to Rs 5,000 using eligible credit and debit cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Additionally, no-cost EMI options for 3 to 6 months are available through most leading banks, making it easier to manage payments.

Apple Trade-In Program

Apple’s Trade-In program offers a substantial discount ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 67,500 when exchanging an old device. This discount is applied directly toward the purchase of a new iPhone 16, and the entire process can be completed online.

Additional Offers

With every purchase of the iPhone 16 series, customers receive three months of free access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, enhancing the overall value of the purchase.

The iPhone 16 series is now available through various channels, including the Apple Store website, Apple’s physical stores, authorized retailers, and multi-brand electronics outlets such as Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital. With these offers and benefits, today is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to the latest iPhone.

 

 

 

