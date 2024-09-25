iPhone 16 series hits record sales on day 1 in India, Apple may set new...

Apple's iPhone 16 series launch in India on September 20, 2024, drew massive crowds and signals strong sales growth.

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16 series launched in India on Friday, September 20, 2024, attracting enthusiastic crowds and marking a significant moment for the tech giant in one of its fastest-growing markets. Industry experts view this launch as a clear indication of Apple’s strengthening presence in India, anticipating an increase in sales compared to last year, which was already a record quarter for the company.

Excitement was palpable at Apple’s two physical stores located in Mumbai and New Delhi. Long lines formed outside these stores as eager customers waited, some even camping out overnight, to be among the first to purchase the new devices. The launch event kicked off at 8 AM, featuring a mix of pre-order customers and walk-ins, all buzzing with anticipation for Apple’s latest offerings.

"The atmosphere in Mumbai is absolutely electric," said Ujiwal Shah, who had waited over 21 hours to be first in line at the Bandra-Kurla Complex store. This excitement was mirrored in New Delhi at Apple Saket, where similar scenes unfolded. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, noted that initial sales figures were promising, with some sellers reporting a remarkable 18-20% increase in opening day sales compared to last year.

While crowds flocked to physical stores, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and BigBasket promised delivery of the iPhone 16 within just 10 minutes. However, stock quickly sold out on these platforms, echoing the high demand seen during the pre-order period on e-commerce sites. Many customers still preferred the in-store experience, desiring the hands-on interaction that Apple stores provide. One customer from Noida expressed excitement about the new zoom camera and the unique Dessert Titanium color of the iPhone 16 Pro, stating, "I came at 6 AM and couldn’t wait to get the new phone."

Prabhu Ram, Vice President of Industry Research Group at CyberMedia Research, confirmed that the iPhone 16 series, including both standard and Pro models, has been very well-received in the market. Many buyers took the opportunity to complement their iPhone purchases with AirPods 4 and the latest Apple Watches, committing to the entire Apple ecosystem. Rahul Kapoor, proudly showcasing his new iPhone 16, AirPods 4, and Apple Watch, remarked, "It's a big investment, but the seamless integration is worth every rupee."

Despite the excitement, not every customer walked away with a new device. Amit Gupta, who arrived at noon, found that the Pro models were already sold out. "I thought coming during lunch hour would be smart, but they were already out of stock," he lamented, considering his next move to either shop online or wait for a restock.

Comparing the launch day dynamics between India and the United States, data from Counterpoint Research revealed that US stores had more inventory available for walk-in customers than in previous years, while Indian stores faced longer queues and higher demand for pre-orders, especially for the Pro models.

Interestingly, the regular iPhone 16 emerged as the crowd favorite this year, partially due to reduced prices for the Pro models, starting at ₹1,19,900 compared to ₹1,39,900 for last year’s models. While the iPhone 16 series launched without the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence AI features, which users will need to wait for in software updates, this did not deter sales.

Analysts predict another record quarter for Apple, particularly with the festive season approaching. The iPhone 16's launch is significant not only for its immediate sales potential but also because, for the second time, India-made iPhones were available globally on the same day as the official release. This highlights India’s growing role in Apple’s supply chain.

With plans to move 25% of its iPhone production to India by 2025, Apple aligns its strategy with India’s "Make in India" initiative. Foxconn has been producing regular iPhone models in India, and reports indicate that Pro models will also begin assembly in the country this year. The successful launch of the iPhone 16, along with the availability of made-in-India units and innovative delivery methods, signals a promising new chapter in Apple's relationship with one of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone markets.

