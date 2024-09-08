Twitter
'I’ve done my part...': CSK star all-rounder bids adieu to international cricket

Former Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac set to receive Rs 33600000 from AIFF as...

Lucknow building collapse: Police lodged FIR against owner as death toll rises to 8

Nicole Kidman skips receiving Best Actress award at Venice Film Festival due to her mother's death: 'I am in shock'

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Defending champions India beat China 3-0 in campaign opener

Technology

Technology

iPhone 16 Pro to be launched with 7 new camera upgrades, details here

This time, the focus is on seven key enhancements that promise to elevate the photography experience on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 07:46 PM IST

iPhone 16 Pro to be launched with 7 new camera upgrades, details here
TRENDING NOW

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the tech giant's Glowtime event, with high expectations for the iPhone 16 Pro series and its anticipated camera upgrades. With each new release, Apple continues to push the boundaries of mobile photography, and iOS 18 is set to introduce impressive AI features as well. This time, the focus is on seven key enhancements that promise to elevate the photography experience on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

1. More Detailed Ultrawide and Macro Shots

A significant upgrade is expected in the ultrawide camera, with the iPhone 16 Pro series potentially featuring a 48MP sensor—an impressive leap from the 12MP sensor on the iPhone 15 Pro. The higher megapixel count, combined with sensor improvements, is expected to produce more detailed images, particularly in low-light conditions. Macro mode performance is also anticipated to improve, enhancing the quality of close-up shots.

2. Improved Video Recording

According to recent reports, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will support 4K video recording at 120fps, a notable improvement over their predecessors. Additionally, the QuickTake feature, which allows instant video capture, will reportedly see an upgrade from 1080p to 4K, offering users a higher resolution for spontaneous moments.

3. Better Optical Zoom for the iPhone 16 Pro

The tetraprism camera, currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is expected to make its way to the iPhone 16 Pro. This means both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will offer at least 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom, improving telephoto capabilities and enabling users to capture distant subjects with greater clarity.

4. New Sony Sensor for the Main Camera

Rumors suggest that Apple will equip the iPhone 16 Pro’s main camera with an upgraded Sony sensor, though it remains unclear if this enhancement will be exclusive to the Pro Max model. If true, this new sensor could bring improved image quality and enhanced performance in various lighting conditions.

5. Capture Button for All iPhone 16 Series Models

A highly anticipated feature across all iPhone 16 models is the introduction of a dedicated “Capture button.” Positioned on the right side of the device, this button is expected to provide quick access to the camera and offer controls for zoom, exposure, and shutter functions, making it easier for users to capture moments on the go.

6. Anti-Reflective Coating

Lens flare has long been an issue when shooting in bright environments, but Apple may have a solution in the form of a new "atomic layer deposition" lens coating. This anti-reflective coating is rumored to minimize reflections and improve image clarity, especially in challenging lighting situations.

7. Support for JPEG-XL

Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to support the JPEG-XL format, which allows for both lossy and lossless compression. This format will enable users to save high-quality images with smaller file sizes, while supporting a wide color gamut, HDR, and progressive rendering.

