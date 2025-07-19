iPhone 16 Pro just at Rs 76,900? Massive price drop in iPhone 16 ahead of Apple's iPhone 17 series launch, know details here

Apple is set to launch its brand new iPhone 17 series in September, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air (slimmest iPhone ever). Ahead of this launch, there have been a massive price drop of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon.

Apple is set to launch its brand new iPhone 17 series in September, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air (slimmest iPhone ever). Ahead of this launch, there have been a massive price drop of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro on Amazon. This comes amid, Apple preparing o clear its inventory of the iPhone 16 series.

Massive Price Drop!

Apple enthusiast can now get iPhone 16 Pro at just Rs 76,900, significantly low from its original price of Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB base model. At present, iPhone 16 pro is listed at Rs 1,10,900 on Amazon, with a straight discount of Rs 9,000. However, Amazon is also offering a massive exchange bonus of up to Rs 52,100, which depends on the condition and model of your current iPhone. If you have an iPhone 13 Pro in good condition, you vould get brand new iPhone 16 pro around Rs 76,900. How? You will get Rs 34,000 off!

iPhone 16, now starting at Rs 73,500? In a massive drop, you can now get an iPhone 16at just Rs 73,500 with an 8% discount. Amazon is offering no cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,563 per month, an exchange discount of up to Rs 52,100 and a select cashback deals based on payment method.

Why is this deal a major steal?

You alreasy know the specifications of iPhone 16, this deal is a great steal as iPhone 16 has a stunning 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display, triple camera setup with 48MP primary lens, A18 pro chip with 8GB RAM and a full day battery package. It is a full package for anyone looking to buy an iPhone.

iPhone 17 series

It is expected that in India, the starting range of iPhone 17 series will be at Rs 89,900 to Rs 1,64,900. It will be around $899 onwards in US and AED 3,799 onwards in Dubai.