iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras, check how to avail this deal

The festive season has officially kickstarted with few days left for Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Flipkart is back with its 'Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025.' With heavy discounts and massive price drop, customers can grab electronic gadgets at lowest prices, or they are soon to get sold out , particularly iPhone 16, after a grand launch of iPhone 17 series.

After a massive success of Flipkart Big Billion Days, Flipkart brings Big Bang Diwali Sale 2025 for Flipkart Plus and Black members on October 10, and October 11, for regular customers. This is going to be live till October 24, 2025.

Good news for Apple enthusiasts, iPhone 16 is now available at Rs 94,999, down from its original price of Rs 1,09,900. Customers can use Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit cards can enjoy an extra Rs 4,000 instant discount.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 43,850. With these combined offers, iPhone 16 Pro can be purchased at Rs 70,000.

iPhone 16 has a stunning 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display, triple camera setup with 48MP primary lens, A18 pro chip with 8GB RAM and a full day battery package. It is a full package for anyone looking to buy an iPhone.