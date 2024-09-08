iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

This time, the focus is on seven key enhancements that promise to elevate the photography experience on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, 2024, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series along with other exciting products. As the launch date approaches, rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhones have intensified, especially concerning their price. A recent leak from Apple Hub has shed light on the expected pricing of the iPhone 16 series in India, sparking surprise among fans.

iPhone 16 Series Price (Expected)

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 base model is expected to be priced at $799, which is approximately ₹66,300 in India. The iPhone 16 Plus is rumored to have a starting price of $899, translating to around ₹74,600.

As for the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro may carry a price tag of $1,099, or roughly ₹91,200, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199, around ₹99,500. Despite the buzz, it is worth noting that these prices are similar to last year’s iPhone 15 series.

What to Expect from the Event?

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also rumored to unveil new products such as AirPods, Apple Watch 10, the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE3 at the event, which will be held at Apple Park in California.

Apple fans in India are eagerly waiting to see if these rumored prices hold true and whether the new iPhones will offer groundbreaking features that justify their price tags. For now, all eyes are on Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, set to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST on September 9, 2024.