iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Jawa 42 FJ vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Price, engine, specs compared

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

Bhavish Aggarwal’s Ola Electric set to challenge Mahindra, Bajaj as his company plans to launch…

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Salman, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Kiara, Sidharth at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

8 foods that detoxify kidneys

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

Police says Renukaswamy asked Darshan's partner Pavithra Gowda to have 'secret live-in' relationship with him for Rs...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

Film on 'harsh realities' of rape-murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College announced, it is directed by...

HomeTechnology

Technology

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?

This time, the focus is on seven key enhancements that promise to elevate the photography experience on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

iPhone 16 price leak in India surprises fans ahead of launch: What to expect?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Apple is gearing up for its much-anticipated “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9, 2024, where the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series along with other exciting products. As the launch date approaches, rumors surrounding the upcoming iPhones have intensified, especially concerning their price. A recent leak from Apple Hub has shed light on the expected pricing of the iPhone 16 series in India, sparking surprise among fans.

iPhone 16 Series Price (Expected)

According to the leak, the iPhone 16 base model is expected to be priced at $799, which is approximately ₹66,300 in India. The iPhone 16 Plus is rumored to have a starting price of $899, translating to around ₹74,600.

As for the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro may carry a price tag of $1,099, or roughly ₹91,200, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to start at $1,199, around ₹99,500. Despite the buzz, it is worth noting that these prices are similar to last year’s iPhone 15 series.

What to Expect from the Event?

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, Apple is also rumored to unveil new products such as AirPods, Apple Watch 10, the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra, and the Apple Watch SE3 at the event, which will be held at Apple Park in California.

Apple fans in India are eagerly waiting to see if these rumored prices hold true and whether the new iPhones will offer groundbreaking features that justify their price tags. For now, all eyes are on Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” event, set to begin at 10:30 p.m. IST on September 9, 2024.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Himachal Rains: IMD predicts flash floods in 3 districts, 47 roads closed due traffic

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

Meet actress, who worked for 17 hours straight on toxic sets, her mental health was affected, left industry, is now...

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

This city is all set to get India's fastest metro train service; check route, timeline, distance, top speed and more

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who was forced into child marriage at 11, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Check city wise puja timings, visarjan date, and bhog for Ganpati Bappa

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet Yesha Sagar, Indian-Canadian model and actress making waves as cricket presenter

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement