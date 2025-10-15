iPhone 16 Plus now costs over Rs 30,000 less! Grab heavy discount deals from JioMart, Flipkart, more; Check offers, new prices

E-commerce sites like Flipkart, JioMart, and more have now slashed the price of iPhone 16 Plus heavily giving more than Rs 30,000 discounts along with other deals. This is due to the Diwali festive season.

The festive season has started with Diwali just around the corner, providing consumers with great opportunities for low prices, discounts, and other attractive offers by brands and e-commerce sites. In what is a good news to iPhone lovers, its rates have been heavily slashed and have reached below Rs 70,000. With such discounts and a festive purchase craze, this is the right time for upgrading your wishlist and buying an expensive item like an iPhone at a time of great deals.

Several e-commerce sites are offering great deals, discounts and so much more with the iPhone 16 Plus sale. iPhone 16 Plus, which was launched last year, in 2024, is now available at a mega discount on JioMart’s official website and on Reliance Digital’s official website with savings of Rs 11,910, making it one of the rare, lucrative, and not-to-miss deals this festive season. Flipkart is also offering the iPhone 16 at its lowest price ever.

What are the deals on iPhone 16?

In 2024, Apple launched the iPhone 16 Plus at a starting price of Rs 89,900, which has now dropped to Rs 67,990 due to JioMart’s festive offer, making the discount deal of Rs 22,000 for buyers. JioMart has more offers for buyers, with those being the customers of Bank of Baroda, and who possess its credit card will be able to avail an additional Rs 8,500 off, cutting the price more and making it worth just Rs 59,490. Not just that, the platform also gives an exchange offer, allowing buyers to trade in their old smartphones to slash the price even more. When everything is combined, buyers can save over Rs 30,000, making this one of the best iPhone deals available online during this Diwali season.

However, after the launch of the Apple iPhone 17 series, the company slashed the rates by Rs 10,000, taking the price down to Rs 79,900. On Reliance Digital's website, this iPhone model is currently priced at Rs 67,990. This is due to the retailer giving a flat discount of Rs 11,910 on the iPhone 16 Plus phone.