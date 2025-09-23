Add DNA as a Preferred Source
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro orders cancelled during Flipkart Big Billion Day; what happened

During Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, many iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders placed by “Black & Plus” members were cancelled after full payment, leaving buyers shocked and disappointed. Flipkart is refunding the money; customers accused it of fake offers.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

Flipkart has started its Big Billion Day and is offering the biggest discount on Apple iPhones, particularly the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Recently, thousands of members during early access for “Black & Plus” placed orders at those discounted rates after making full payment. But many of those orders were cancelled by Flipkart shortly thereafter. 

Buyer's reactions to the order being cancelled

They were disappointed as well as shocked because that happened after they had successfully placed the order. The customers have expressed their feelings on social media platforms like X, Reddit, and Facebook.

Customers shared screenshots of their confirmed orders, asking why Flipkart cancelled them without giving any reason. Is this a scam? This is just a fake offer and is meant to attract the attention of people. Since many customers had already paid the full amount for the iPhones, they were upset and needed an answer for this situation. 

Is it a scam?

Many customers are now questioning whether the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro sales on Flipkart were a scam. While it was not clear whether it was not a scam in the legal sense, the experience has definitely left customers feeling disappointed. We call it a scam, which usually involves someone tricking people into taking their money without delivering anything in return. Although Flipkart is refunding the money, they cancelled the orders. Customers accused Flipkart because it didn't provide a proper explanation.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale has upset many buyers, but make sure customers get their money back quickly. The situation gives a reminder to all online stores to manage their big sales carefully and keep customers informed. And maybe this was not a scam, but people have paid for the phones, so Flipkart needs to fix these problems fast and regain its buyers' trust.

