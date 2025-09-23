iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro orders cancelled during Flipkart Big Billion Day; what happened

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
Delhi residents, BEAWARE! Around 200 fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting
Viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan attends 71st National Awards with Rani Mukerji, fans can't handle Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion: 'Kajol jealous hogi dekh ke'
Can Bangladesh break Team India's winning streak in Asia Cup 2025? Here's what Tigers' coach Phil Simmons thinks
Policy, Trust, and Observability in Modern Computing: Research Contributions of Srikanth Gorle
Taliban warns Donald Trump over Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan; Pakistan may face heat if...
Travelers Experience a Unique Campaign in the Skies, Carved in the Ground Right Before Landing
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif pregnancy: Who's richer among the two? A look at their net worth, investments, assets
Visceral Fat: 7 expert-backed signs to spot hidden health risk
US companies' BIG MOVE, hire these new Indian-origin CEOs amid Donald Trump's USD 100000 H-1B visa fee hike
TECHNOLOGY
During Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, many iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro orders placed by “Black & Plus” members were cancelled after full payment, leaving buyers shocked and disappointed. Flipkart is refunding the money; customers accused it of fake offers.
Flipkart has started its Big Billion Day and is offering the biggest discount on Apple iPhones, particularly the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. Recently, thousands of members during early access for “Black & Plus” placed orders at those discounted rates after making full payment. But many of those orders were cancelled by Flipkart shortly thereafter.
They were disappointed as well as shocked because that happened after they had successfully placed the order. The customers have expressed their feelings on social media platforms like X, Reddit, and Facebook.
Many customers are now questioning whether the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro sales on Flipkart were a scam. While it was not clear whether it was not a scam in the legal sense, the experience has definitely left customers feeling disappointed. We call it a scam, which usually involves someone tricking people into taking their money without delivering anything in return. Although Flipkart is refunding the money, they cancelled the orders. Customers accused Flipkart because it didn't provide a proper explanation.
Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale has upset many buyers, but make sure customers get their money back quickly. The situation gives a reminder to all online stores to manage their big sales carefully and keep customers informed. And maybe this was not a scam, but people have paid for the phones, so Flipkart needs to fix these problems fast and regain its buyers' trust.