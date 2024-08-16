Twitter
Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

Technology

Technology

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details

Apple usually launches its iPhones in the second week of September. Last year, the iPhone 15 models were announced on September 12.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:35 PM IST

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max: Leaked design, launch date, battery, price in India, and other details
Apple is reportedly set to launch its latest iPhone 16 series at an event in Cupertino Park next month. Although Apple has not officially announced the date of release for the 2024 iPhones. According to media reports, Apple is likely to host its next event on September 10, where the tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, with major design changes, new features and upgrades. Given that Apple typically releases its new lineup of iPhones around September of each year. Most of the company's prior models were revealed in the second or third week of this month.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Price in India

According to reports, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16 prices could go up because of increased production expenses. Pricing-wise, the normal iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus should be comparable to those of its predecessors, coming in at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. Nonetheless, there may be a price increase of up to Rs 10,000 for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Initial pricing for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,59,900, respectively, in the previous year.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Battery

The iPhone 16 Plus may include a 4,006mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 is expected to have a larger 3,561mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro, according to Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital, will have a 3,577mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 4,676mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Specifications

With a few modest design changes, the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stay the same size as their predecessors. The new vertical camera lens layout, which has replaced the old diagonal setup, is a significant modification. It will enable Apple's Vision Pro headset to record spatial video.

Tetraprism 5x optical zoom lens, which was previously only available on Pro Max models, will be included with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

