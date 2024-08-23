Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Meet woman who married at 16, faced domestic abuse, did odd jobs as a single mom, then became IAS officer, is posted...

PM Modi meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv with hug and handshake amid Russia-Ukraine war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

Bringar's CEO Balachandar Karthikeyan Receives Prestigious UAE Golden Visa

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

How much money Cristiano Ronaldo will earn from YouTube as channel surpasses 31 million subscribers in 2 days?

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 vegetarian foods to maintain health and fitness

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

7 common grammar mistakes that can damage your professional image

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

9 most-followed Bollywood stars on Instagram

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Abdul aka Sharad Sankla quits show? Actor clarifies: 'My character is...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Nani regrets his 'publicity' remark for Arshad Warsi after he called Prabhas a 'joker' in Kalki 2898 AD: 'We can rip...'

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

Mithila Palkar talks about her ideal partner, finding love on dating apps: 'I am an old school so...' | Exclusive

HomeTechnology

Technology

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

The iPhone 16 will come with a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus will have a 4,006mAh battery.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple's next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 16, is expected to be unveiled in September, continuing the tech giant's tradition of autumn product launches. However, Apple has not officially announced the date of release for the 2024 iPhones. According to media reports, Apple is likely to host its next event on September 10, where the tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, with major design changes, new features and upgrades. Apple typically releases its new lineup of iPhones around September of each year. Most of the company's prior models were revealed in this month's second or third week.

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Price

In India, the basic price of the iPhone 16 is expected to be around Rs 82,999 if the previous iPhone releases are to be used as a benchmark. The Pro Max variants could cost as much as Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Industry sources suggest that the price of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be competitive across a range of markets, even though Apple has not yet released the new models. The iPhone 16 may retail for roughly $799 in the USA, while the iPhone 16 Plus may start at $899.  The starting pricing in Dubai might be approximately AED 3,399 and AED 3,799, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Battery

The iPhone 16 Plus may include a 4,006mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 is expected to have a larger 3,561mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro, according to Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital, will have a 3,577mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 4,676mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Specifications

With a few modest design changes, the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stay the same size as their predecessors. The new vertical camera lens layout, which has replaced the old diagonal setup, is a significant modification. It will enable Apple's Vision Pro headset to record spatial video.

Tetraprism 5x optical zoom lens, which was previously only available on Pro Max models, will be included with the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti to shut down his UPSC exam coaching centre due to...

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

17 dead, several injured in reactor blast at Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Meet girl, an Indian genius who built Rs 100 crore company in just a year at age of 16, got Rs 3.7 crore funding from…

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neville Tata to challenge Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani as he takes charge of Star Bazaar, Ratan Tata is his...

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Diamond League, but where is Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

Most dangerous countries in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement