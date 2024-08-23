iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: Expected price in India, Dubai, USA and other details

The iPhone 16 will come with a 3,561mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Plus will have a 4,006mAh battery.

Apple's next flagship smartphone, the iPhone 16, is expected to be unveiled in September, continuing the tech giant's tradition of autumn product launches. However, Apple has not officially announced the date of release for the 2024 iPhones. According to media reports, Apple is likely to host its next event on September 10, where the tech giant is expected to launch its latest iPhones, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, with major design changes, new features and upgrades. Apple typically releases its new lineup of iPhones around September of each year. Most of the company's prior models were revealed in this month's second or third week.

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Price

In India, the basic price of the iPhone 16 is expected to be around Rs 82,999 if the previous iPhone releases are to be used as a benchmark. The Pro Max variants could cost as much as Rs 1.5 lakhs.

Industry sources suggest that the price of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be competitive across a range of markets, even though Apple has not yet released the new models. The iPhone 16 may retail for roughly $799 in the USA, while the iPhone 16 Plus may start at $899. The starting pricing in Dubai might be approximately AED 3,399 and AED 3,799, respectively.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Battery

The iPhone 16 Plus may include a 4,006mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 is expected to have a larger 3,561mAh battery. The iPhone 16 Pro, according to Chinese Weibo leaker Instant Digital, will have a 3,577mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may have a 4,676mAh battery.

iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus And iPhone 16: Specifications

With a few modest design changes, the basic iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will stay the same size as their predecessors. The new vertical camera lens layout, which has replaced the old diagonal setup, is a significant modification. It will enable Apple's Vision Pro headset to record spatial video.

Tetraprism 5x optical zoom lens, which was previously only available on Pro Max models, will be included with the iPhone 16 Pro models.