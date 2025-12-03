iPhone 16 drops to Rs 17,000 on Croma, available for just Rs…; check offers, specifications, features, colours

iPhone 16 drops to just Rs 62,990 on Croma. Discover the latest offers, full specs, features, and colour options.

iPhone 16 has recently seen a price drop after the release of the newer iPhone 17. In Croma, the base 128 GB variant is now listed at Rs 66,990, down from earlier prices. For buyers using credit cards from select banks (ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and State Bank of India), there’s an additional Rs 4,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price to Rs 62,990.

If you opt for low-cost or no-cost EMI using the eligible bank cards, monthly payments start around Rs 3,153, making this premium handset more accessible for many.

What makes the iPhone 16 still relevant

Even with newer models around, the iPhone 16 remains a strong contender because of its balanced specs:

Display and Build: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, offering vibrant colours and good brightness. It retains the familiar flat-frame aluminium build, boasts IP68 dust/water resistance and Ceramic Shield protection.

Performance: Powered by Apple’s A18 chipset, delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, gaming, photography and more.

Cameras: Dual rear cameras: a primary 48 MP sensor complemented by a 12 MP ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 12 MP front camera.

Storage, connectivity and other specs: Offers storage options (128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB), supports 5G, features dual-SIM support, and runs on iOS 18.

Colour options in iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 comes in a palette of five vibrant colours: Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine, allowing you to choose the perfect expression of your style.