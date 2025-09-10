Add DNA as a Preferred Source
iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone 17 launch

With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has discontinued some of its iPhone models, reshaping its lineup while offering powerful new upgrades.

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 02:49 PM IST

iPhone 15 to iPhone 16 Pro: Top Apple products discontinued in 2025 after iPhone 17 launch
Apple has once again made headlines with the global launch of the iPhone 17 series, with multiple upgrades and a brand-new design. Along with the new launch, Apple has also retired some of its older models. Here’s everything you need to know about the big changes, the upgrades in the new iPhones, and the products Apple has retired.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max retired

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, launched in September 2024, are the biggest names to be discontinued this year. 

The iPhone 16 Pro was priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant in India, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max started at Rs 1,44,900 for the 256GB version. Both were among the most powerful iPhones last year, praised for smooth performance, upgraded cameras, and premium features.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

These Apple models were popular for offering various features at an affordable price. However, with Apple keeping only a limited selection of previous models available, the iPhone 15 series has now been discontinued.

ALSO READ: iPhone, iMac, iPad: What does 'i' in Apple products stand for? Know what Steve Jobs, other founders meant

What’s new in the iPhone 17 Pro series?

iPhone 17 Pro series models mark a big design shift. One of the most exciting changes is the replacement of the older 12MP telephoto sensor with a 48MP telephoto lens, promising sharper zoom and better photography overall. 

As for pricing in India, the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB is available for Rs 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB costs Rs 1,49,900. These prices reflect Apple’s positioning of the 17 Pro series as premium flagship devices.

ALSO READ: Apple iPhone 17 series: Price in India vs US, Canada, Dubai, Vietnam and more

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
