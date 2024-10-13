This limited-time deal is drawing in many buyers, so if you’re considering an upgrade, now is the time to act.

Missed the Big Billion Days sale? Don’t worry—Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav is back with amazing deals on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. With price cuts reaching up to Rs 27,000, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on the iPhone 15 series without spending a fortune on the new iPhone 16.

Currently, the iPhone 15, originally priced at Rs 79,990, is available for Rs 57,999 during the sale. On top of that, bank card discounts and exchange bonuses can reduce the price further. With a Rs 3,000 bank card discount and a Rs 2,000 exchange offer, the iPhone 15 could be yours for as low as Rs 52,499.

For those looking for a bigger display, the iPhone 15 Plus is also part of the sale. Priced at Rs 65,999 after the iPhone 16 launch, the Big Shopping Utsav sale drops it to Rs 55,999. Applying a Rs 4,750 bank discount and a Rs 1,000 exchange offer can lower the price to Rs 60,249.

Both models come with top-of-the-line features, including Super Retina XDR OLED displays, upgraded 48MP cameras, and USB Type-C charging. The iPhone 15 offers a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch screen, both featuring the new Dynamic Island design.

This limited-time deal is drawing in many buyers, so if you’re considering an upgrade, now is the time to act. Take advantage of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Utsav to grab the iPhone 15 series at an unbeatable price!