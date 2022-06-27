iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro, AR/VR headset and other things Apple will reportedly launch later this year

Apple logo

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 14 series at its fall event this year along with new Apple Watch models. Now as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant may also launch several other gadgets at the event. In his Power On newsletter, Gurman states that the Apple will likely launch the tons of gadgets at the event starting from iPhone 14 series, new iPads, three Watches, refreshed AirPods Pro, new HomePod, several upgraded Macs, along with an AR/MR headset powered by its flagship M2 processor.

Apple recently launched the new MacBook Air with M2 chipset at WWDC 2022 and Gurman believes that the company will be betting big on the M2 chip this year. As per the newsletter, the M2 chip will power most of new Apple products, including M2 Mac mini, M2 Pro Mac mini, M2 Pro / M2 Max 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, as well as an M2 Ultra/M2 Extreme Mac Pro.

Gurman said that Apple`s M3 processor is already in the works, and will likely appear in the 13 and 15-inch MacBook Air laptops next year. Apple will launch M2-equipped 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models later this year, in addition to a larger iPad between 14 and 15 inches coming in the "next year or two".

As per his previous newsletter, 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Apple Watch as the company is expected to unveil three smartwatches this year - standard Watch Series 8, a new SE, and a more "rugged" watch for people into "extreme sports." The Apple Watch will reportedly feature an upgraded processor.

Apple is also likely to discontinue the Series 3 this fall.

The tech giant is also likely to unveil a new Apple TV with an A14 chip and more RAM this fall, along with an upgraded HomePod. The upgraded AirPods Pro may come with support for lossless audio.

(With inputs from IANS)