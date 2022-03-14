iPhone 14 Pro model might be only variant to receive new A16 chip

The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max might be the only models in the line-up this year that will get to carry the new A16 chip.

According to The Verge, the news was revealed by a reliable Apple analyst, whose tweet indicated that the standard iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be left with the A15 chipset that comes in all models of the iPhone 13.

Further, the source also claimed that every iPhone 14 model will come with 6GB of RAM, with both higher-end devices featuring the upgraded LPDDR5 memory, while the less expensive versions retain the LPDDR 4X present in the iPhone 13.

As per The Verge, in the past, Apple has given its more expensive models a processor with more cores or memory, but hasn't used two entirely different processors to draw a line between standard and premium since the release of the iPhone 5S and 5C in 2013.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will get the A16 chip, while the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will retain the same A15 chip from the iPhone 13 series, reports MacRumors.



Kuo believes all models will have 6GB of memory, the Pro models will use LPDDR5 and the non-Pro will use LPDDR 4X.



The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will feature both hole-punch and pill-shaped cutouts near the top of the display. The hole is believed to be for the Face ID dot projector, while the pill-shaped cutout will supposedly house the front camera as well as Face ID infrared camera at a minimum.



The Pro models would come with a big camera upgrade.

READ | Apple iPhone 14 Pro models to feature dual punch-hole design



Current Pro iPhones ship with a 12MP camera on board. However, iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 48MP camera.



Apple has reportedly advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September this year.



It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)