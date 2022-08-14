iPhone 14 launch date leaked? Everything we know about Apple's upcoming flagship phones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders created by Ian Zelbo for Jon Prosser

The Apple iPhone 14 will most certainly be released in September, but Apple has not announced the precise date, creating a void that whistle-blowers are looking to fill. Apple's own event patterns indicate that it will take place on September 13, while whistle-blowers differ. Their guess is that it will happen much sooner. According to the most current rumours, the App event will take place on September 7.

Heard Apple event is September 7th now from a different source — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 10, 2022

According to @MaxWinebach on Twitter, "Heard Apple event is Septemb 7th now from a different source," meanwhile, Apple Hub (@theapplehub) tweeted about it, "According to @MaxWinebach's source, the next Apple event could happen on Wednesday, September 7. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 next month."

According to @MaxWinebach's source, the next Apple event could happen on Wednesday, September 7. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 next month. pic.twitter.com/WYjvzUZ9lE August 11, 2022

It has been rumoured that Apple may release the various iPhone 14 series devices on separate days, in addition to the launch date. On the other hand, Apple has not provided any formal confirmation. According to rumours, Apple will release not one, but four iPhone 14 versions in September. These will be the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst has claimed that the price of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro series would rise by around 15% from last year.Those who want to upgrade will find it worrying. While the price hike may still be justifiable for iPhone 14 Pro variants, it’s the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max buyers who could face a tough time.

According to the report, in the US, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099. The upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max models could start at:

iPhone 14: could start at $899

iPhone 14 Max: could start at could start at $999, expected $899

iPhone 14 Pro: could start at $1,099, an increase from iPhone 13 Pro base model price.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: could start at $1,199, a $100 increase from iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB variant.