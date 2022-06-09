iOS 16 in Apple iPhones to allow transfer eSIM between iPhones and Bluetooth

File Photo

Apple’s WWDC event has surely brought in great news for all tech savvies out there. The Cupertino-based firm’s announcement of the upcoming iOS mobile operating system – iOS 16 is being welcomed with great enthusiasm. Apple users can now transfer an eSIM between the iPhones and Bluetooth.

The feature is currently available in many countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. However, complete Bluetooth transfers of eSIMs can only be done if your carrier supports this feature. As Apple has announced the latest update on June 6, it might take some more time for the feature to be released for all users.

How to use the eSIM feature?

Once you get the iOS 16 update on your Apple phone, you can go to settings app.

Click on ‘Set up eSIM’. Here, you will see an option to transfer an eSIM and its associated phone number from another iPhone via Bluetooth. It is important to ensure that the other iPhone is kept closer to yours, has its Bluetooth on and is running on iOS 16 update.

The tech giant also provides a more traditional way of setting up an eSIM. As part of this option, you can scan a QR code that will be provided by your carrier.

eSIM has become increasingly popular across consumers across the globe. It’s a digital SIM that helps users to activate a cellular plan from a carrier without actually using a physical nano-SIM card. All Apple phones released after iPhone XS have a single eSIM and the iPhone 13 series supports dual eSIM.

Earlier this week, Apple released various details about the iOS 16. Once released, this update will allow users to use this new eSIM transfer feature without any challenges.