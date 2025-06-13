Even though an official confirmation is still awaited, the disruption in services of these platforms was likely due to the overall downtime of cloud services like GCP, AWS, or Cloudflare.

Cloudflare, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud experienced outages due to a massive internet outage on Wednesday. In the meantime, internet users are attributing this significant downtime on a massive cyberattack. According to reports, Google, Cloudflare, and Amazon have not yet made any formal remarks regarding this hack. According to Downdetector, there were over 11,000 instances of users reporting problems with Google Cloud. The disruption began shortly before 2 p.m. ET and affected users worldwide, including those in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Although the tech giants have not yet linked any cyberattacks to the internet outage or the outage of these services, Downdetector has seen a rise in the number of customers who have experienced outages. According to reports, other sites, including Spotify, Discord, Fubo, and Twitch, are also among those severely impacted by Wednesday's internet outage.

“Outage reports for music streamer Spotify in particular, peaked around 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time before dropping off, and some users began saying their access was restored,” says AP.

