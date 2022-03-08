International Women's Day 2022: Indian women who are smashing stereotypes in gaming

Gaming has fast gained popularity among women over the last few years. What’s more - women are now increasingly choosing game streaming as a career option. If you are passionate about playing games online, watch out for these gaming creators who are breaking the bias and smashing stereotypes on Facebook Gaming.

Kangkana Talukdar (MysticIgnite)

Hailing from Guwahati, Assam, Kangkana Talukdar has over 67,000 followers and is Facebook’s first-ever Indian female gaming partner creator. Fueled by empowering herself and other women around her, Kangkana has built a supportive community and believes that she’s making her viewers’ lives better through content. Kangkana loves playing a variety of games including Apex legends, Valorant, PubG PC, BGMI, Naraka Bladepoint, and The Forest. Motivated to create and engage more, her biggest achievement is being the first female Facebook partner from India and representing Northeast India on a global platform.



Sakshi Sood (SassySood)

One of the fastest-growing content creators on Facebook, Sakshi started gaming at 21, right after her graduation. Inspired by watching other women streamers, Sakshi started playing games to refresh her mind, relax and ended up enjoying it thoroughly. She loves interacting with her audience and believes that after a hectic day, her followers enjoy watching her gameplay streams as a stress buster. Sakshi plays Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call Of Duty and GTA V, and has striven to build a community of supporters within a short span of two years. Sakshi believes that gaming and streaming is now a fundamental part of her life.

Aparna (Mrs OP from MrAndMrsOp)

Hailing from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, Aparna’s journey in gaming began when she and her husband watched an international gamer couple from the United States stream together. What started as the couple’s passion project now has over 500,000 followers on Facebook. Aparna and her partner recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives and has a 4-year old son! She plays games and streams with her husband regularly, and is testament to what it means for a woman to walk shoulder to shoulder with her partner.

Aparna Shukla (RogStream)

Aparna Shukla aka RogStream is India’s biggest Facebook Gaming female creator with over 2.2 million followers. She started gaming on her mobile phone, and it was only until her brother suggested that she started streaming. Hailing from the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, with her perseverance, Aparna has gained widespread recognition and support from men and women alike on the social media platform. She endeavours to grow her gaming tribe and believes that her supportive community is her greatest accomplishment.