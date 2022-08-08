Search icon
International Cat Day: How to download, send cute cat stickers on WhatsApp

International Cat Day is marked every year on August 8 to raise awareness for cats and learn ways to help and protect them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

International Cat Day is marked every year on August 8 to raise awareness for cats and learn ways to help and protect them. International Cat Day was created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2022 and later custodianship of International Cat Day was passed to a British NGO called International Cat Care. The key reason to mark this day is to highlight methods about protecting cats from abuse. Around the globe, cat lovers celebrate International Cat Day  by sending cute messages, stickers and GIFs to their friends, family and loved ones. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to people. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as International Cat Day, Independence Day and other occasions. If you want to know how to download and send International Cat Day stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.
Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Cat’ stickers.
Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.
Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.
Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.
Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.
Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.
Step 8: Tap emoji icon.
Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.
Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To get cat stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.

 

