Instagram will soon allow you to schedule posts

The new Instagram features will soon be available to the creators.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it will roll out a new `Schedule Posts` feature and a new website design for better user experience.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, made the announcement on his Twitter account by posting a video, explaining the new feature and update.

`Schedule Posts` will allow the creators to schedule their posts for the next 75 days.

The new feature will soon be available to the creators.

The second announcement Mosseri made was the redesigned website.

"We know a lot of people use the web to multitask and we wanted to make sure Instagram was as great an experience as possible online," said Mosseri.

"So it is cleaner, faster, easier to use and it is designed now to take advantage of large screen monitors," he added.

Earlier, the social media platform had rolled out new features to protect users from abuse, along with updates to Hidden Words.

If you block someone, you have the option to block additional accounts they might have to make it more difficult for them to connect with you again, the company said.

`Hidden Words` is an effective tool to automatically remove damaging content from message requests and comments.

