Instagram will now send notification to parents if their child blocks someone

Instagram will also offer more ways for parents to customize which notifications from Parental Supervision on Instagram they want to receive and how often they receive them.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

Meta has announced that it has added additional tools to Parental Supervision on Instagram to give parents more visibility into their teens’ experiences on the app and to prompt teens to have conversations with their parents with new notifications. 

These updates include a new notice to teens after they’ve blocked someone. The notice encourages teens to add their parents to supervise their Instagram account as an extra layer of support. Through this notice, the company aims to meet teens at specific moments to remind them how they can benefit from parental guidance when it comes to navigating their online interactions. 

In addition to seeing which accounts their teen follows and is followed by, parents will now be able to see how many friends their teen has in common with those accounts. This will help parents understand how well their teen knows these accounts, and help prompt offline conversations about those connections.

Instagram will also offer more ways for parents to customize which notifications from Parental Supervision on Instagram they want to receive and how often they receive them. 

