Headlines

Instagram users will now be able to turn off read receipts in DMs

Outrage erupts as video of YouTuber igniting firecrackers on train tracks goes viral; railways reacts

Inside world's most expensive hotel suite with infinity pool, private deck, movie theatre; its price per night is...

Hollywood actors' strike ends after 118 days, SAG-AFTRA and studios reach tentative agreement

How Elon Musk's Starlink is becoming a threat to Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Instagram users will now be able to turn off read receipts in DMs

Outrage erupts as video of YouTuber igniting firecrackers on train tracks goes viral; railways reacts

Inside world's most expensive hotel suite with infinity pool, private deck, movie theatre; its price per night is...

 All box office records broken by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Batsmen who remained No 1 in ICC ODI rankings for most consecutive days

Best foods to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...

Hollywood actors' strike ends after 118 days, SAG-AFTRA and studios reach tentative agreement

Actress Payal Ghosh wants to marry Indian pacer Mohammed Shami but...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Instagram users will now be able to turn off read receipts in DMs

Meanwhile, Instagram might be developing an ‘AI friend’ feature that will let users create a friend as per their liking.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:51 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Instagram is the most popular social media platform across the globe and it is used by millions every day. The Meta owned app is not just a photo sharing platform that it used to be during its initial days. New features added over the years have transformed the way people use this app and it is also used as a messaging platform. To offer a secure and better messaging experience to users, Instagram has announced that soon users will be able to turn off read receipts in their direct messages (DMs).

The company is testing a new feature that will give users a choice about using read receipts in DMs. Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri both announced on their Broadcast channels that the change is currently in testing.

“We heard your feedback and have started testing a new feature that lets you turn read receipts off in your DMs. Soon, people will be able to choose when to let others see when they’ve read their messages,” Mosseri wrote.

However, they did not mention if that option will be coming to Messenger, which also forces users to use read receipts with no way to disable them.

Meanwhile, Instagram might be developing an ‘AI friend’ feature that will let users create a friend as per their liking.

According to screenshots shared by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi on X, users will be able to communicate with the AI in order to “answer questions, talk through any challenges, brainstorm ideas, and much more”.

The screenshots showed that users will be able to choose the gender and age of the chatbot. Following that, users would be able to customise their AI’s ethnicity and personality. For example, your AI companion can be “reserved,” “enthusiastic,” “creative,” “witty,” “pragmatic,” or “empowering”. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

NZ vs SL, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Match 41

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE