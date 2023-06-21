Instagram users can now download Reels shared by other users through a dedicated button

Instagram

Instagram users can now easily download Reels shared by any public account in their smartphone. In his broadcast channel on Wednesday, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed that the company is rolling out a new feature that allows users download Reels in your camera roll through a dedicated button. Although the feature may excite many users, it is worth noticing that the feature will only be available in the US as of now and users in India can expect to get the feature in coming months.

"In the US, we're rolling out the ability to download Reels shared by public accounts to your camera roll. Just tap the Share icon on a Reel you love and select Download." Adam Mosseri said.

"Worth mentioning, Reels shared by private accounts can't be downloaded and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their Reels in Account Settings." he added.

Mosseri didn't specify whether there will be any watermark on the downloaded Reels. However, a picture shared by him indicates that the downloaded video will have the account name of the user who posted it and the company's logo.

Last month, the company had introduced new editing updates on Reels, to help creators unleash their creativity.

The update includes features like Split, Speed and Replace.

Meanwhile, last week, Meta had announced that it was rolling out the broadcast channels on Instagram globally, along with a new 'Collaborators' feature which allows creators to invite other creators (or fans) to participate in their broadcast channel. (with inputs from IANS)