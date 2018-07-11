Instagram unveils new Questions sticker; allows followers to ask questions in their Stories

After Instagram introduced a polling feature for followers last year, the company has now a modified version of the feature which will allow users to start conversations inside Stories using a new question sticker. The feature can be found in the sticker drawer respectively.

Instagram said in a blog post, “Today we’re introducing an interactive questions sticker in Instagram Stories that lets your friends submit questions for you to answer. It’s a fun new way to start conversations with your friends so you can get to know each other better.”

Users can add a question sticker to their story by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. They can then type out the prompt and place it anywhere on the story and share it. Followers can see the sticker, and tap it to reply. The questions sticker is available on version 52 for iOS and Android.

Instagram is aksi rolling out a feature that will notify users when they've seen all the latest posts from the past two days -- in other words, when they're “caught up.” Over a billion iOS and Android users can rest assured that there are no new posts mixed in with already-seen photos or videos from the past 48 hours when they cross the point of “You're All Caught Up.”

Meanwhile other Facebook-owned app WhatsApp has recently added a new setting that will give admins of group chats the chance to silence other participants. The messaging app is often used by communities to organize events or pass on details, for example, a teacher communicating with a class or parents, however if everyone starts to chime in, the notifications could become unbearable.

Now organizers can go into the settings, tap ‘Group Info' - ‘Group Settings' - ‘Send Messages' and select “Only Admins” for a convenient new tool. The feature should be available now to all iOS and Android users.