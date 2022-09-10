Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Instagram to have new 'reposts' feature soon, know what it means

This feature will be similar to Twitter`s retweets or the kind of reshares.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Instagram to have new 'reposts' feature soon, know what it means
File photo

American photo and video sharing social networking platform Instagram is testing a new feature that mimics other social networks.

According to The Verge, TechCrunch has reported that Instagram confirmed tests of a `reposts` feature, which will bring someone else`s content onto your own timeline.

This feature will be similar to Twitter`s retweets or the kind of reshares that are common on Tumblr and Facebook and are also being tested on TikTok.

TechCrunch has stated that this `repost` feature was spotted on Wednesday by Matt Navarra, a social media consultant who posted images in a Twitter thread. Sharing someone else`s post for your own followers to see isn`t completely new for Instagram users. 

Users have been able to share public posts for their followers but only to their Instagram Story or through direct messages. Now, the test would let users share a post on their feeds without having to screenshot it and repost it or go through another source, reported The Verge.

Apart from reposts within your own feed, Instagram has modified its cross-platform sharing options. Now it`s pushing the buttons to share to Snapchat, Messenger, or WhatsApp ahead of direct-to-DM sharing, which is, again, similar to TikTok`s approach. 

Instagram rolled back a test shifting the app toward an AI-powered feed of full-screen pictures and video, which is part of its apparent slow metamorphosis into TikTok, as per The Verge. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast and Ritu Rathee's family photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Tension grips Rajouri district over land dispute, section 144 imposed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.