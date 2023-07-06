Instagram Threads now available for Android, iOS users: Why it may be better than Twitter

Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads, Meta’s move to end Elon Musk-owned Twitter’s dominance, is now available for Android and iOS users. Instagram Threads is kind of an extension to the Instagram app, which is the most popular social media platform across the globe. Millions of people use Instagram everyday for photos and videos, with Threads the company aims to cater the audience that also like texts. If you are a Twitter user, it won’t be difficult for you to use the new Threads app as almost every feature is similar to the Musk-owned microblogging platform.

Just like on Twitter, with Threads you can follow and connect with friends and creators who share your interests – including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond.

It’s easy to get started with Threads: simply use your Instagram account to log in. Your Instagram username and verification will carry over, with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads.

Everyone who is under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join Threads. You can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram, and find more people who care about the same things you do. The core accessibility features available on Instagram today, such as screen reader support and AI-generated image descriptions, are also enabled on Threads.

Your feed on Threads includes threads posted by people you follow, and recommended content from new creators you haven’t discovered yet just like Twitter. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length. You can easily share a Threads post to your Instagram story, or share your post as a link on any other platform you choose.

You can control who can mention you or reply to you within Threads. Like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter out replies to your threads that contain specific words. You can unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts you’ve blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

Although the basic functionality of Instagram Threads and Twitter is the same, Threads may likely take a lead in the long run due to the existence of users on Instagram and the familiar UI.