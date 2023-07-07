Instagram Threads gets 30 million users in a day: How to download and sign-up for new Twitter rival

Picture: Reuters

Threads, a new social network platform launched by Meta, is here to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. With its branding and structure similar to Instagram, Threads allows users to easily log in, find friends, and connect with their connections hassle-free. On the first day itself, 30 million users registered on Instagram Threads.

Threads, described as a text-based chat app, offers a forum for groups to meet and talk about a range of subjects, from current events to emerging trends. Users can follow their favorite creators, connect with like-minded individuals, and share their ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.

To download Instagram Threads, follow these steps:

1. Open the App Store in your Apple devices or Play Store in your Android device.

2. Search for "Instagram Threads" and select the app with a white @ symbol on a black background.

3. iPhone users can tap "Get" to download and install Threads, while Android users can simply click "Install."

To sign up for Instagram Threads:

1. Open the app and click "Log-in with Instagram" to sign in using your Instagram account.

2. Optionally, you can import your profile from Instagram and customize your bio, link, and profile picture.

3. Choose between a public or private profile.

4. You'll see a list of people you follow on Instagram. You can either follow all of them on Threads or select specific individuals.

5. Tap "Join Threads" to join the platform.

Once you've joined Threads, using the app is intuitive. The home page displays Threads/posts from people you follow, and you can navigate through different sections to search for accounts, compose new Threads, check notifications, and view your profile.

