Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here's how it will work

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Instagram Threads will now feature an option to auto-delete posts after a few months of posting them. In response to a feature request related to automatically delete posts after 90 days.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

Instagram Threads  will now feature an option to auto-delete posts after a few months of posting them. In response to a feature request related to automatically delete posts after 90 days, Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Monday said" "I was thinking 30 but make it a user choice, but maybe 90 if better..."

Threads is currently the top free app on the App Store and it has crossed 90 million user sign-ups just within a few days after its launch.

Meanwhile, Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday mocked Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and said, "Zuck is a cuck".

"I propose a literal d*** measuring contest," he tweeted.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post. While one user said, "Ok I had to check like 10 times this was actually Elon and not a parody account lol", another commented, "'Zuck' is only 1 letter away from 'Cuck'."

Last week, Musk said "competition is fine, cheating is not."

"Zuck my *tongue emoji*,” he had tweeted last month. Back in 2017, Musk had hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO's understanding of artificial intelligence is "limited". (with inputs from IANS)

