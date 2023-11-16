Headlines

A Comprehensive Guide: How to Start Trading and Navigate the Financial Markets

Sailing the Extraordinary: Luxury Yacht Rental Adventures with OneClickDrive in Dubai

Watch: Pat Cummins grabs stunning catch to dismiss Quinton de Kock in AUS vs SA semi-final

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: 'Effort is to complete rescue operation within 2-3 days,' says VK Singh

‘123456’ most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

Instagram’s Threads testing hashtags without '#' symbol

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads will begin testing the ability to tag topics on Threads to categorise posts by interest or theme.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Instagram’s Threads is adding a core feature of X (formerly Twitter) called hashtags to its platform, and has started testing the feature with select users.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads will begin testing the ability to tag topics on Threads to categorise posts by interest or theme.

“Testing a way to categorise your posts with a tag. Starting in Australia with more countries coming soon,” he posted.

Threads users will use the “#” symbol but tags will appear as clickable blue links.

After Australia, more countries will be able to test tags “soon.”

As you start typing, various tags will appear to help you autocomplete your tag or you can create a new tag.

After you choose the tag and publish your post, anyone can click on the tag to see other related posts on the same topic.

On Tuesday, Meta announced that Instagram Threads users can now delete their profile without having to delete their Instagram accounts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that based on feedback from the community, Threads will also let users turn off automatic sharing of their posts to other apps, including Instagram and Facebook.

“We’re rolling out a way for you to delete your Threads profile separately from your Instagram account,” Mosseri posted on Threads.

If you don’t want to permanently delete your Threads profile, you can deactivate it.

The platform recently introduced a feature that makes it easy for people to see Threads posts directly on Facebook and Instagram, to help expand your audience and grow your reach.

According to Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Threads now has over 100 million monthly active users.

