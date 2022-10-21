Instagram rolls out new features to protect users from abuse

Apart from this, the company has also announced new updates to hidden words feature.

Instagram has announced a range of new features that are aimed to protect users and creators from abuse. Now when you block someone, you'll also have the option to block other accounts they may have or create, making it more difficult for them to interact with you on Instagram. Last year, the company updated how blocking works on Instagram to give users the ability to not only block a single account, but also any new accounts that person may create. This update allows users to also block existing accounts that person may already have.

Based on initial test results from this new change, Instagram expects the community will need to block 4 million fewer accounts every week, since these accounts will now be blocked automatically.

Apart from this, the company has also announced new updates to hidden words feature. The platform is starting to test automatically turning on Hidden Words for Creator accounts. Everyone will continue to be able to turn these settings on or off at any time and build a custom list with additional words, phrases, and emojis they may want to hide. The company has confirmed that the feature now supports new languages, including Farsi, Turkish, Russian, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Instagram has also started reminding people to be respectful in DMs when sending a message request to a creator. This nudge helps people remember that there’s a real person on the other side of their DM request, and encourages more respectful outreach to people they may not know. The company is rolling out this reminder globally in the coming weeks.