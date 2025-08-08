Instagram rolls out NEW features similar to Snapchat, LinkedIn, here's how to use Reposts, Maps, Friends Tab,...

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore
TECHNOLOGY
While users have long demanded features like 'profile visit info' and 'unfollowed list', Instagram has rolled out other new features instead and here's what we know about them. The features are Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends tab, unveiled in a blog post on August 6, 2025, accompanied by a reel from platform chief Adam Mosseri, where he opened up about the new features in detail. Meta says, these features will help users to connect with friends.
While watching a reel, or any post, you can see a 'repost' icon just near the 'comment' icon. It will help users share others' content with your own followers and friends. The feature will however give credit to the original poster, and will get a boost in visibility. It is similar to LinkedIn and X feature. "Reposts will be recommended to your friends' and followers' feeds, and they'll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts," Meta said
A very similar feature to Snapchat Map.Using this, you can share last active location with a chosen group of friends. The user can see their locations and content they've posted from interesting places. Also, the feature is designed with safety as a priority--parents of supervised teen accounts will be notified if their child turns on location sharing. "Share locations with friends and see what's happening around you on the Instagram map. And if you're a parent with supervision set up for your teen, you have control over whether they can share their location, and who they're sharing with," said Instagram. The Maps feature is off until users choose to turn location sharing on.
This feature helps users see what their friends have liked, commented on, or recommended via Blends. Users need to tap the Friends tab at the top of Reels. To return to your usual Reels feed, tap the "Reels" tab.
'We're introducing Friends, a new tab in Reels where you can see public content your friends have interacted with, or recommendations from Blends you've started, and easily start conversations about them. Friends will help you see which reels the people you care about most are creating and engaging with. We started rolling Friends out earlier this year, and are now excited to launch it globally," Meta said.