Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued

Man who murdered Indian student Harsimrat Randhawa in Canada, arrested, faces charges of...; police says, 'she was...'

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Heartwarming wishes, messages, quotes to share with your brother

Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...

Amid TCS layoffs, are IT firms HCL, Infosys likely to cut jobs? Here's why

Meet Victoria Mboko, 18-year-old Canadian teen, who defeated former World No 1 to win her maiden WTA title

Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...

Viral video: Saiyaara star Aneet Padda spends quality time with Ahaan Panday, refuses to hold on-screen lover's hand, fans say 'they are dating'

Instagram rolls out NEW features similar to Snapchat, LinkedIn, here's how to use Reposts, Maps, Friends Tab,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, a genuinely scary film without cheap jump scares or gore

Holy Ghost review: Jenn Osborne-starrer surprises big time, genuinely scary film

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter and T20 World Cup finalist arrested in UK over rape charges

Who is Haider Ali? Pakistan's star batter arrested in UK over rape charges

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'

Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Instagram rolls out NEW features similar to Snapchat, LinkedIn, here's how to use Reposts, Maps, Friends Tab,...

While users have long demanded features like 'profile visit info' and 'unfollowed list', Instagram has rolled out other new features instead and here's what we know about them. The features are Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends tab, unveiled in a blog post on August 6, 2025, accompanied by a reel from platform chief Adam Mosseri, where he opened up about the new features in detail. Meta says, these features will help users to connect with friends. 

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Instagram rolls out NEW features similar to Snapchat, LinkedIn, here's how to use Reposts, Maps, Friends Tab,...
Image source: zdnet.com

TRENDING NOW

While users have long demanded features like 'profile visit info' and 'unfollowed list', Instagram has rolled out other new features instead and here's what we know about them. The features are Repost, Interactive Map, and Friends tab, unveiled in a blog post on August 6, 2025, accompanied by a reel from platform chief Adam Mosseri, where he opened up about the new features in detail. Meta says, these features will help users to connect with friends. 

Repost

While watching a reel, or any post, you can see a 'repost' icon just near the 'comment' icon. It will help users share others' content with your own followers and friends. The feature will however give credit to the original poster, and will get a boost in visibility. It is similar to LinkedIn and X feature. "Reposts will be recommended to your friends' and followers' feeds, and they'll also be in a separate tab on your profile, so you can always go back to revisit your reposts," Meta said

Interactive Map

A very similar feature to Snapchat Map.Using this, you can share last active location with a chosen group of friends. The user can see their locations and content they've posted from interesting places. Also, the feature is designed with safety as a priority--parents of supervised teen accounts will be notified if their child turns on location sharing. "Share locations with friends and see what's happening around you on the Instagram map. And if you're a parent with supervision set up for your teen, you have control over whether they can share their location, and who they're sharing with," said Instagram. The Maps feature is off until users choose to turn location sharing on.

The Friends tab within Reels

This feature helps users see what their friends have liked, commented on, or recommended via Blends. Users need to tap the Friends tab at the top of Reels. To return to your usual Reels feed, tap the "Reels" tab.

'We're introducing Friends, a new tab in Reels where you can see public content your friends have interacted with, or recommendations from Blends you've started, and easily start conversations about them. Friends will help you see which reels the people you care about most are creating and engaging with. We started rolling Friends out earlier this year, and are now excited to launch it globally," Meta said.
 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments
Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments
Passenger accuses IndiGo of charging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds
Passenger accuses IndiGo of charging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, ai
What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive
What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer for..
Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur? Latest social media activity raises eyebrows
Do Dhanush's sisters approve of his alleged relationship with Mrunal Thakur?
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump's tariffs on India cause concerns in US
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum health benefits
Ayurveda says, THESE are the 5 best times to drink water for maximum benefits
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and vintage-inspired jewellery
In Pics: Sharvari brings back royal Indian elegance in earthy-tone lehenga and v
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE