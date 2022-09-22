Search icon
‘Chakkar aane laga re’: Twitter has field day as Instagram goes down for thousands of users globally

Thousands of users reported that Instagram remained down across the globe, with netizens posting hilarious memes on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Instagram down for thousands of users (File photo)

Image sharing app Instagram went down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday evening, with many users complaining that they are not able to open the application and upload and view any posts on the platform.

According to the world outage tracker Down Detector, Instagram was down for thousands of users in various parts of the world on Thursday. Several users reported that the app crashed, and even after restarting the app, it continued to crash. Several users also said they were unable to post images on the platform.

Just as people started experiencing problems while accessing Instagram, they rushed to their second-favorite social media platform Twitter to spam the microblogging site with hundreds of hilarious memes.

With Instagram down, Twitter users resorted to what they do best during a social media crisis – spark a meme fest. Desi Twitter was one step ahead, using screenshots from the cult classic movie Phir Hera Pheri while making hilarious memes on the Instagram outage.

Here are some of the funniest memes on the global Instagram outage –

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Instagram acknowledged the glitches being faced by the users and urged them to hang tight, saying that the social media platform will be up and running soon. Issuing an official statement, the image-sharing platform said that they are working on fixing the bug.

In its statement, Instagram said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight!”

