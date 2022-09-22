‘Chakkar aane laga re’: Twitter has field day as Instagram goes down for thousands of users globally

Instagram down for thousands of users (File photo)

Image sharing app Instagram went down for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday evening, with many users complaining that they are not able to open the application and upload and view any posts on the platform.

According to the world outage tracker Down Detector, Instagram was down for thousands of users in various parts of the world on Thursday. Several users reported that the app crashed, and even after restarting the app, it continued to crash. Several users also said they were unable to post images on the platform.

Just as people started experiencing problems while accessing Instagram, they rushed to their second-favorite social media platform Twitter to spam the microblogging site with hundreds of hilarious memes.

With Instagram down, Twitter users resorted to what they do best during a social media crisis – spark a meme fest. Desi Twitter was one step ahead, using screenshots from the cult classic movie Phir Hera Pheri while making hilarious memes on the Instagram outage.

Here are some of the funniest memes on the global Instagram outage –

The employee who has to fix Facebook and Instagram every week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EXwj7nhfp2 — Azophrnicabz) September 22, 2022

Me opening Instagram and watching it crash two seconds after. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bTAXsASkL2 — zǝɹıɯɐᴚ oɟןopoᴚ (@Dignan1) September 22, 2022

Everyone coming to Twitter after Instagram went down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ChLZKIUuWF — Meme (@memeisduniya) September 22, 2022

After knowing instagram is down and my account is not hacked.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8K6vVIdLNQ — Gudduolic18_) September 22, 2022

Instagram users after coming to twitter when insta down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/FZzDo0T42r — Jo Kar (@i_am_gustakh) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Instagram acknowledged the glitches being faced by the users and urged them to hang tight, saying that the social media platform will be up and running soon. Issuing an official statement, the image-sharing platform said that they are working on fixing the bug.

In its statement, Instagram said, “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight!”

As the Instagram outage reports surfaced, several users reported that the app crashed, and even after restarting the app, it continued to crash. Several users also said they were unable to post images on the platform.

READ | Instagram down for thousands across globe, users report app crash; company says 'hang tight'