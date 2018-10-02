Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

Headlines

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

8 Ayurvedic herbs to strengthen hair

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his early days was 'worst thing': 'This is the dumbest...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

Facebook Inc's Instagram announced that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned. Mosseri, who joined Facebook in 2008, was most recently Instagram's vice president of product. He had previously overseen Facebook's news feed and spent a decade working closely with Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2018, 12:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Facebook Inc's Instagram announced that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned. Mosseri, who joined Facebook in 2008, was most recently Instagram's vice president of product. He had previously overseen Facebook's news feed and spent a decade working closely with Facebook's Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

In a blog post, the company's said Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team. Co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of Instagram last week giving scant explanation for the move. 

Their departure from Instagram, Facebook's fastest-growing revenue generator, followed the exit of Jan Koum, co-founder of Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp. Last week, Systrom and Krieger said they planned to take time off and explore their "curiosity and creativity again". Shares of Facebook were down 1.3 percent at $162.35. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP women workers hold protests in Delhi against CM Kejriwal over liquor scam

Viral video unveils terrifying surprise: Baby cobra emerges from shoe, watch

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

Jaane Jaan actor Saurabh Sachdeva reveals how Kareena Kapoor put him at ease in scene where he had to strangle her

'Age is just a number': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath marks 44th birthday with fitness milestone

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE