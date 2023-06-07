Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is creating a new "top-level" product team which will be "focused" on generative artificial intelligence.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

Instagram may soon roll out its own AI chatbot
Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is reportedly testing a feature that would let users chat with AI (artificial intelligence) within the app.

Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi in a tweet shared the development, claiming that the platform has an AI agent in the pipeline.

According to the screenshots he shared, the chatbot will be able to answer questions and provide advice. Users could have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

"Instagram is working on bringing AI Agents (Bots) to your chats for a more fun and engaging experience. AI Agents will be able to answer questions and give advice. You'll be able to choose from 30 different personalities," Paluzzi tweeted on Tuesday.

However, it is unclear exactly when or whether Instagram will roll out this feature.

In February, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company is creating a new "top-level" product team which will be "focused" on generative artificial intelligence.

"We're creating a new top-level product group at Meta focused on generative AI to turbocharge our work in this area," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

The Twitter-like platform, "Instagram's new text-based app for conversations" is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
In pics: Sexaholic star Shama Sikander sets internet on fire with hot bikini looks
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Manipur Violence updates: Members of Kuki community hold protest outside Amit Shah's residence
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.