Technology

Instagram may soon open up verification badge for users

Akin to Twitter, Instagram is considering allowing the blue tick enthusiasts to get their profiles verified. The new 'request verification' process comes with an official request form that is accessible within the app for non-verified users, Mashable reported.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 12:29 PM IST

Using the feature, one will be able to provide account information and a copy of their ID to request the verification. It is to be noted that the blue tick is mentioned as reserved for notable public figure, celebrity, or global brand. 

After Instagram introduced a polling feature for followers last year, the company has now a modified version of the feature which will allow users to start conversations inside Stories using a new question sticker. The feature can be found in the sticker drawer respectively.

Instagram said in a blog post, “Today we’re introducing an interactive questions sticker in Instagram Stories that lets your friends submit questions for you to answer. It’s a fun new way to start conversations with your friends so you can get to know each other better.”

Users can add a question sticker to their story by selecting it from the sticker tray after taking a photo or video. They can then type out the prompt and place it anywhere on the story and share it. Followers can see the sticker, and tap it to reply. The questions sticker is available on version 52 for iOS and Android.

With inputs from ANI

