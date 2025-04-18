Instagram has launched a new feature that lets users personalise their reels. Blend allows them to share customised reel feeds with friends in person, one on one, and in group chats. Members of the group can watch reel feeds on a shared basis and can interact over them.

Instagram has upgraded its app by launching a new feature that lets users personalise their reels. Blend allows users to share customised reel feeds with friends in person, one on one, and in group chats. However, the new feature can’t be accessed by all but only through invitation. As Meta, Instagram’s parent company, is seeking major user engagement, and matching upto evolving user preferences amid the uncertainty around Tik-Tok in the US.

New features of Instagram’s Blend

The social media platform lets users share reels personally enjoyed by them with their friends which creates a shared space which allows selected people to enjoy tailored content together while having a personal chat. Users can select fresh and tailored videos to share every day. The recommended reels are also shared between these selected people, and the personalised feed is updated on an everyday basis.

Moreover, users can also see those reels and videos which currently do not feature in their recommendation system. This is possible because their friends liked these reels and the system detects that which lets it share it with users as well.

How to use Instagram Blend?

Step 1: First open either a private or group DM and tap the Blend icon at the top of the screen.

Step 2: After tapping, click on “Invite” to allow people from the chat to join. Your Blend will activate only when at least one person accepts your invitation.

Step 3: After someone has accepted your invitation, you’ll automatically start seeing a curated collection of Reels customised according to the tastes of members in the chat.

Step 4: If there is some engagement with a reel, clicking, liking or sharing, you will receive a notification from Instagram which will allow conversation over the reel in the chat group. After the feed is created, the user can revisit it any time in their chat groups by tapping the Blend icon again.

Step 5: User can backout from this feature after having few trials. Open the app and tap the message icon. Select the chat from where you like to leave Blend. After opening the chat, click on the Blend icon and again click on the three-dots at the top right and select “Leave this Blend.” With this, user will be removed from the shared reels feed of the particular chat.