Instagram head: We overfocused on Reels, photo posts suffered

Mosseri also addressed spam on the platform, which is still a constant concern.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Instagram head Adam Mosseri

Meta-owned popular social media platform Instagram has agreed that it overfocused on videos last year. The platform’s head Adam Mosseri also believes that due to the lopsided emphasis on videos and reels, traditional photo posts on Instagram suffered last year. Mosseri revealed his analysis while he was answering weekly Q&A. According to Mosseri, the company has since been working behind the scenes to restore a more equitable balance, and internal analytics indicate that it is effective.

As mentioned in a report by the Verge, Mosseri was talking about photographers 'losing faith' in Instagram as a platform when he mentioned,  "I think we were overfocused on video in 2022 and pushed ranking too far and basically showed too many videos and not enough photos."

"Things like how often someone likes photos versus videos and how often someone comments on photos versus videos are roughly equal, which is a good sign that things are balanced," Mosseri mentioned.

"To the degree that there is more video on Instagram over time, it's going to be because that's what's driving overall engagement more. But photos are always going to be an important part of what we do," he added.

During the Q&A, Mosseri also addressed spam on the platform, which is still a constant concern, the report said.

"We definitely have spam and bots on Instagram. We're doing our best to reduce it. I'm particularly worried about comments right now; it's something that we're actually actively looking into and hope to improve over the course of the year," he said. (with inputs from IANS)

