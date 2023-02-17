Instagram gets WhatsApp-like broadcast feature, here's how it works

Instagram broadcast

WhatsApp has received a range of Instagram-like features in the last few years such as Status, message reactions and others. Now in a rare turn of event, Meta has introduced WhatsApp features on Instagram. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is bringing a broadcast channel on Instagram that will allow users to share a single message with several followers at once.

"Creators can also use voice notes to share their latest updates and behind-the-scenes moments, and even create polls to crowdsource fan feedback," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday. However, only creators can send messages in the broadcast channels and followers can react to content and vote in polls.

The company further mentioned that more features will be added to these channels in the coming months, such as the ability to bring another creator into the channel to discuss upcoming collaborations, crowdsource questions for an "ask me anything" and much more.

Once a creator gets access to broadcast channels and sends the first message from their Instagram inbox, their followers will receive a one-time notification to join the channel," it added. Moreover, followers can leave or mute these channels at any time and can also control their notifications from creators.

Creators can also encourage their followers to join by using the "join channel" sticker in Stories.

"We`re currently testing broadcast channels with a handful of creators in the US and plan to expand in the coming months," Meta said.

"We'll be testing broadcast channels in Messenger and on Facebook in the coming months," it added. (with inputs from IANS)